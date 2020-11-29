Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allies of Burkina Faso's Kabore retain control of parliament

The ruling coalition of Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore, who was re-elected to a second term last week, has retained its majority in parliament, the electoral commission said on Sunday. Kabore was declared the provisional winner of the presidential election on Thursday, setting up a second term in which he will face familiar challenges, including battling Islamist groups that have made large areas of the country ungovernable.

Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 29-11-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 16:16 IST
Allies of Burkina Faso's Kabore retain control of parliament

The ruling coalition of Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore, who was re-elected to a second term last week, has retained its majority in parliament, the electoral commission said on Sunday. Kabore's People's Movement for Progress (MPP) and allied parties won about 90 of 127 seats in the Nov. 22 vote, official results showed.

The Congress for Democracy and Progress (CDP) party of former president Blaise Compaore, who was ousted from power by an uprising in 2014, has become the largest opposition party in parliament with 20 seats, according to the results. Kabore was declared the provisional winner of the presidential election on Thursday, setting up a second term in which he will face familiar challenges, including battling Islamist groups that have made large areas of the country ungovernable.

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP IT Minister escapes unhurt after mason tries to attack him

Amaravati, Nov 29 PTI Andhra Pradesh Information and Transport Minister Perni escaped unhurt after a mason allegedly tried to attack him in his hometown Machilipatnam on Sunday. Police apprehended the mason, identified as B Nageswara Rao, w...

Startup develops software for displaying garment images in 3D

A startup incubated by IIT Madras and NASSCOM has developed a software to convert flat images of traditional Indian garments into photo-realistic 3D images on e-commerce websites. The software, its developers say, is a game changer for smal...

Sukma naxal attack an act of cowardice: C'garh home minister

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on Sunday described the Naxal attack in Sukma district, in which one CoBRA officer was killed and nine commandos injured, as a cowardly act that reflected the ultras frustration after suffering set...

Boris Johnson defends tier-based lockdown in letter to rebel colleagues

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged his Conservative Party lawmakers to back the governments tier-based COVID-19 lockdown in a Parliament vote in a letter stressing that there a sunset clause or expiry date of February 3 on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020