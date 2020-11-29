Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tacit understanding between Cong, BJD in Odisha: BJP

The accusation was made by Leader of Opposition P K Naik of the BJP, as his party MLAs intensified demand for the dismissal of Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo from the cabinet in connection with the kidnapping and kiling of a 5- year-old girl in Nayagarh district. While some saffron party members attempted to climb the Speaker's podium earlier in the day, Congress members said there is no point in disrupting the proceedings, after the Odisha government announced a high court- monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the case.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-11-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 19:59 IST
Tacit understanding between Cong, BJD in Odisha: BJP

Accusing Congress of dancing to the tune of the ruling BJD in the assembly, Opposition BJP on Sunday alleged that both the parties have a tacit understanding to bail each other out. The accusation was made by Leader of Opposition P K Naik of the BJP, as his party MLAs intensified demand for the dismissal of Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo from the cabinet in connection with the kidnapping and kiling of a 5- year-old girl in Nayagarh district.

While some saffron party members attempted to climb the Speaker's podium earlier in the day, Congress members said there is no point in disrupting the proceedings, after the Odisha government announced a high court- monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the case. As BJP MLA Mohan Majhi was seen trying to climb atop the podium, Speaker S N Patro adjourned the proceedings first till 11.30 am and later till 3 pm. Similar scenes of chaos were witnessed when the House reassembled.

Agitating BJP members, led by Naik, later staged a silent dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the assembly premises. He alleged that the Congress "suddenly" withdrew its agitation demanding resignation of the agriculture minister as part of "a secret understanding" with the BJD.

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said one should not think that a minister can influence an investigation if the probe is being monitored by the high court. "Everybody should have faith in the judiciary," he said. The CLP leader downplayed Naik's allegation, asserting that "everybody knows who is hand in glove with BJD. It is the ruling BJD that had given a Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP in 2019. This clearly exposes the understanding between the BJD and the BJP".

The Congress also claimed that several ruling party leaders and non-Odia officers are involved in corruption in the state. Naik, however, said his party will continue its agitation till the girl's family gets justice.

The Odisha agriculture minister has been accused of shielding Babuli Nayak, the main accused in the Nayagarh incident..

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France must review COVID-19 crowd limits on church attendance

Frances State Council, the countrys highest court, on Sunday ordered the government to review a law limiting the number of people in churches during religious services to 30. The Council said in a statement that the measure was not proporti...

Rugby-Les Bleus forced to bank on inexperienced players for final v England

On paper, a France versus England rugby test should be an exciting European clash, but next Sundays Autumn Nations Cup final between the two may be one of the their most lopsided encounters yet.While England are expected to be at full stren...

Thai protesters march to barracks against king's military power

Thousands of anti-government Thai protesters marched to an army barracks on Sunday to challenge King Maha Vajiralongkorns personal control over some army units. It was the latest act of defiance against the king by protesters who have broke...

UAE cabinet approves new cybersecurity body, climate change envoy

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved the establishment of a new national cybersecurity council, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and Vice-President and ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter.The cabinet of the UAE g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020