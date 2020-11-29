Left Menu
PM's visit to vaccine facilities acknowledgement of institutions built over decades: Anand Sharma

This alone will lift the morale of frontline COVID warriors and reassure the nation (sic)," he said. Earlier, Sharma's tweets read: "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila was a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for COVID-19 That alone will lift morale of frontline warriors and reassure the nation (sic)." "Also respecting the institutions that India has built over decades that have expertise and potential, making India world's largest vaccine manufacturer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 23:36 IST
Senior Congress Anand Sharma on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to vaccine facilities was a recognition of Indian scientists and an acknowledgement of institutions that India has built over decades. His remarks come a day after Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala's sharp attack at Prime Minister Modi over his visit to vaccine facilities amid farmers' protests.

Sharma also urged the prime minister to ensure that an efficient and equitable platform is functional as the vaccine arrives, asserting that this alone will lift the morale of frontline COVID warriors and reassure the nation. Sharma put out a tweet in the night saying he regrets the error in his earlier tweets "where the lines got misplaced, resulting in some avoidable confusion".

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila was a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for COVID-19. This is acknowledging and respecting the institutions that India has built over decades that have expertise and potential making India world's largest vaccine manufacturer (sic)," Sharma said, according to the revised content of the tweet posted by him. "Urging PM to ensure that an efficient and equitable platform is functional as the vaccine arrives. This alone will lift the morale of frontline COVID warriors and reassure the nation (sic)," he said.

Earlier, Sharma's tweets read: "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila was a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for COVID-19 That alone will lift morale of frontline warriors and reassure the nation (sic)." "Also respecting the institutions that India has built over decades that have expertise and potential, making India world's largest vaccine manufacturer. Urging PM to ensure that an efficient and equitable platform is functional as the vaccine arrives (sic)." Prime Minister Modi on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities. He visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

Hitting out at Modi, Surjewala accused him of getting pictures clicked in corporate offices while farmers are protesting on roads of Delhi. "Wish the PM talks to farmers on the road instead of flying in the aircraft," he had said in a tweet.

"Coronavirus vaccine will be developed by scientists, farmers will feed the country and Modi ji and BJPites will handle television," Surjewala had said. Sharma's remarks struck a slightly divergent tone than the strong attack by Surjewala. Congress leaders have been found airing differing views on key issues of late. Earlier this month, Sharma had described India's decision of not joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as "unfortunate and ill advised", asserting that it was in the country's strategic and economic interests to be a part of the process of Asia-Pacific integration.

His view was at variance with senior leader Jairam Ramesh and the party which had last year, after India had decided not to join the RCEP, claimed victory. The Congress had said its forceful opposition ensured that the BJP government backs out from bartering the interests of farmers, dairy producers, fishermen and small and medium businessmen.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has set up three separate committees for discussing policy issues related to economic affairs, foreign affairs and national security, with former prime minister Manmohan Singh part of all the three panels. The committee on foreign affairs has Sharma as a member along with Shashi Tharoor, Salman Khurshid and Saptagiri Ulaka. Khurshid is the convener of the panel.

Incidentally, among those nominated in the committees include senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Veerappa Moily and Shashi Tharoor, who were part of the 23 letter-writers seeking an organisational overhaul of the Congress..

