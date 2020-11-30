Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump questions whether Supreme Court would hear election challenge as options dwindle

Trump's comments in a telephone interview with Fox News Channel suggested the Republican president is growing resigned to the results of the Nov. 3 election that handed the White House to his Democratic opponent Biden. They came as the president's team was dealt another blow, with the completion on Sunday of ballot recounts in Wisconsin's two largest counties confirming Biden won the hotly-contested state by more than 20,000 votes.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2020 03:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 02:56 IST
Trump questions whether Supreme Court would hear election challenge as options dwindle
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Sunday questioned whether the Supreme Court would ever hear a case airing his unproven allegations of widespread election fraud as senior U.S. Republicans said a transition to a Joe Biden presidency looked inevitable. Trump's comments in a telephone interview with Fox News Channel suggested the Republican president is growing resigned to the results of the Nov. 3 election that handed the White House to his Democratic opponent Biden.

They came as the president's team was dealt another blow, with the completion on Sunday of ballot recounts in Wisconsin's two largest counties confirming Biden won the hotly-contested state by more than 20,000 votes. Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis said the recounts "revealed serious issues regarding the legality of ballots cast," without elaborating or providing any evidence.

"We want every legal vote, and only legal votes to be counted, and we will continue to uphold our promise to the American people to fight for a free and fair election," she said in a statement. Despite the Trump campaign's pledge to keep fighting, a small number of Republicans appeared on Sunday to endorse the notion that Biden had won.

Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, chair of the congressional inaugural committee, said the group of senior lawmakers expects Biden to be sworn in as president on Jan. 20. "We're working with the Biden administration, the likely administration on both the transition and the inauguration as if we're moving forward," Blunt said on CNN's "State of the Union," though he stopped short of acknowledging Trump lost.

Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas is one of a few Republicans to refer to Biden as the president-elect. "The transition is what is important. The words of President Trump are not quite as significant," Hutchinson told "Fox News Sunday."

SUPREME COURT QUESTIONS Trump used his interview on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures" to repeat the allegations he has made without evidence about widespread electoral fraud. His campaign and legal team have lost dozens of lawsuits by failing to convince judges of election irregularities in states including Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, all critical to Biden's victory.

Trump was not clear on what legal steps he would take next. "The problem is it's hard to get it to the Supreme Court," Trump said, without clarifying whether he thought the court would decline to hear an appeal or whether his campaign may not even make one.

Trump's legal team has offered conflicting statements on their likely course following a defeat in a federal appeals court on Friday in a case they were pursuing challenging Biden's win in Pennsylvania. "On to SCOTUS!" Ellis wrote on Twitter after the ruling, suggesting a plan to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Later, however, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani reportedly told One America News Network that the legal team was still weighing which case might be appropriate to pursue at the top court. The U.S. Supreme Court has always been unlikely to tip the election in Trump's favor, and the president finally seems to be acknowledging that reality, said Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

Trump's challenge to the results in Pennsylvania, rejected by the appeals court on Friday, is a particularly poor vehicle for getting to the high court because at its core it involves a procedural question about whether Trump's campaign should have been allowed to expand the case, Levinson said. "There is nothing for the Supreme Court to decide," Levinson said.

Trump said he will continue to fight the results of the election, saying "my mind will not change in six months." His comments appeared to signal his intention to continue contesting the outcome even after he leaves office. Aides say he has discussed several media ventures, including starting a television channel or social media company to keep him in the spotlight ahead of a potential 2024 White House bid.

Biden won the presidential election with 306 Electoral College votes - many more than the 270 required - to Trump's 232. Biden also leads Trump by more than 6 million in the popular vote tally.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

Health News Roundup: Johnson tells Tory MPs tiered restrictions have senset; UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna's and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan's King Abdullah and Palestinian leader Abbas meet, hope Biden revives peace process

Jordans King Abdullah on Sunday met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and both leaders set high hopes that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will revive peace talks over a two-state solution to the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict, off...

Biden to nominate Tanden, Rouse to economic team -WSJ

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Center for American Progress Chief Executive Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget and economist Cecilia Rouse as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, the Wall Stre...

Motor racing-Former sceptic Grosjean praises halo after surviving crash

Romain Grosjean credited the halo protection bar with saving his life in a fiery crash that ripped his car in two on the opening lap of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. The Frenchmans Haas speared through the barriers after car...

Tigray forces claim to have shot down Ethiopian plane, taken town

Rebellious forces from Ethiopias northern region of Tigray said they had shot down a military plane and retaken a town from federal forces on Sunday, as war dragged on a day after the government announced its military offensive was over.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020