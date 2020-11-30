Left Menu
Rajasthan CM condoles BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari's demise

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday condoled the death of BJP leader and Rajsamand MLA Kiran Maheshwari.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 08:42 IST
Rajasthan CM condoles BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari's demise
BJP leader Kiran Maheshwari passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on late Sunday night. (Pic courtesy: Kiran Maheshwari's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday condoled the death of BJP leader and Rajsamand MLA Kiran Maheshwari. "Saddened to know of the untimely demise of BJP leader & Rajsamand MLA Kiran Maheshwari ji. My heartfelt condolences to her family members & supporters in this most difficult time. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May her soul rest in peace. #Rajasthan," Gehlot tweeted.

Maheswari passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on late Sunday night. She had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Her mortal remains will be brought to Udaipur for the final rites ceremony today. Maheswari had served as the Minister of Higher Education in the Rajasthan government. She also held the post of national general Secretary, national vice president, and chief of women's wing of the BJP. (ANI)

