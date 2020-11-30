TMC has become Terrorist Manufacturing Company: West Bengal BJP vice-chief

Left Menu
Over time, the meaning of Trinamool Congress (TMC) kept changing, it has now become a Terrorist Manufacturing Company, said Raju Banerjee, vice-chief, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal unit.

ANI | Durgapur (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:27 IST
Raju Banerjee, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-chief (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Over time, the meaning of Trinamool Congress (TMC) kept changing, it has now become a Terrorist Manufacturing Company, said Raju Banerjee, vice-chief, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal unit. Banerjee was addressing BJP workers during 'Chai pe Charcha' programme at Durgapur.

While quoting the statement of one youth, Banerjee said, "Over time, the meaning of TMC kept changing, it has now become a Terrorist Manufacturing Company." "This is also the perception that youth have over here. TMC workers too think so and hence they are writing on walls of graveyards that TMC is coming back in 2021," he added.

Banerjee's strong criticism came ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in 2021. With 294 seats, a keen contest awaits the state as BJP tries to wrest power from Mamata Banerjee's TMC. (ANI)

