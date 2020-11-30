Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers to provide food, help to protesting farmers

Slamming the Central government over the new farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday appealed to his party workers to provide food and help to farmers protesting against the new laws. He asked why are farmers protesting if these "reforms" are in their interest.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said that farmers have come to Delhi in the cold against the "black" agricultural laws, leaving their homes and fields. "The farmers of the country have come to Delhi in the cold against the black agricultural laws, leaving their homes and fields. With whom do you stand in the battle of truth and untruth annadata farmer or PM's capitalist friend?#SpeakUpForFarmers," he tweeted.

He also tweeted a video in which he urged Congress workers to stand by farmers. "Patriotism is protecting the country's strength. The country's strength is farmers. The question arises is why are farmers on the road and why are they coming on foot from a far distance. Narendra Modi says these laws are in the interest of farmers. If these laws are in their interest, then why are they angry? These laws are for 2-3 friends of Narendra Modi," the former Congress chief said.

"These laws have been made to loot farmers. That's why we have to stand up with them. Congress workers should come out and help these farmers and provide them food and stand by them," he said. Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the Central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them.

Around 32 farmer organisations, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest. The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Central government is ready for talks with the farmers' unions on December 3. (ANI)