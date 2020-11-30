TMC will get a taste of its own medicine : Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh Monday hit back at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for calling him a 'goonda' and said the saffron party believed in standing by the people and the ruling side will get the "taste of its own medicine". If being on the side of the people is being a goonda then BJP will continue to do so in "greater measure", Ghosh said.

Banerjee, nephew of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, had told a rally in South 24 Pargans district on Sunday that BJP's Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya is an "outsider" and Ghosh was a "goonda". "Abhishek has seen nothing of goondaism so far. We (BJP) will do it in greater measure. They (TMC) will get the taste of their own medicine.

"However, we believe in standing by the side of people. This may be interpreted as goondaism by the TMC as they have lost contact with the people," he said. Banerjee, who is the nephew of Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, had also said at Sunday's rally in South 24 Parganas district that no BJP leader, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had the "guts" to take his name and "use innuendos like 'bhaipo' (nephew in Bengali) or 'bhatija' (meaning the same)" to level charges against him.

Commenting on this, Ghosh mocked at Banerjee as "khokababu (young scion of affluent family) who got things on a platter". "We (BJP) used to call him 'bhaipo' out of love. But now I am branding him as khokababu who has come to politics without hard work. People are watching everything," he said.

Reacting to Ghosh's comments, veteran TMC MP Saugata Roy said "Dilipbabu makes irresponsible comments in the morning hours before the media regularly. There is no merit in his statements." PTI SUS KK KK.