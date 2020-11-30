UDF to hold virtual rally against Left govt policies on Dec 5

UDF to hold virtual rally against Left govt policies on Dec 5PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 30-11-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 16:43 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 30 (PTI): The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is organising a virtual rally, in which lakhs of people are expected to take part, on December 5 to expose alleged corruption and 'anti-people' policies of the ruling Left Democratic Front. Conducted by the state committee of the Front, the online rally was planned to reach the grassroot level people of society ahead of the crucial three-tier local body polls scheduled next month , UDF convener M M Hassan said here on Monday.
Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala would inaugurate the one hour virutal rally which would be held from 12 noon on December 5, he said. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Mullappally Ramachandran, former chief minister Oommen Chandy and UDF leaders P K Kunhalikutty, P J Joseph, N K Premachandran, Anoop Jacob, and C P John would be among those who would take part, he added.
The opposition Front would also organise 'janakeeya sadas', protest gatherings, at panchayat level on December 2 seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and withdrawal of "false" cases registered against opposition MLAs. Candidates, contesting in the local body polls, would also take part in the programme to be held in various places, the leader added.PTI LGK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME
