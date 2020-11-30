Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION DEL22 VIRUS-ALL-PARTY-MEET Govt calls all-party meet to discuss COVID-19 situation New Delhi: The government has called an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation on December 4 that will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Monday. DEL18 PM-VACCINE PM holds virtual meet with teams involved in developing, manufacturing COVID vaccine New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with three teams working on developing and manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine, and said they should take extra efforts to inform people in simple language about the vaccine and related matters such as its efficacy. DEL46 PM-LD UP PM attacks oppn parties, says they play tricks on farmers Varanasi (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tore into the opposition over the protests against the new agri-marketing laws, accusing them of playing tricks against the farmers.

DEL49 DL-VIRUS-LD KEJRIWAL-TESTS-PRICE Delhi govt reduces RT-PCR test price to Rs 800 New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday ordered all private laboratories to reduce the price of RT-PCR tests in the national capital to Rs 800 from Rs 2,400. DEL41 SCO-INDIA Most important challenge facing region is terrorism: India at SCO New Delhi: India on Monday said the most important challenge facing the region is terrorism and that elimination of this threat will help it realise its true potential including in the economic sphere. DEL36 CONG-FARMERS Congress launches social media campaign to muster support for agitating farmers New Delhi: The Congress on Monday launched a social media campaign to muster support for the farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws with party leader Rahul Gandhi saying, when farmers raise their voice, it resonates across the country. DEL23 IMD-CYCLONE After Cyclone Nivar, another storm likely to affect Tamil Nadu: IMD New Delhi: Less than a week after Cyclone Nivar battered Tamil Nadu, another storm is expected to affect the southern state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

DEL42 HR-PB-VIRUS-FARMERS No social distancing at protest, farmer leaders says new laws bigger threat than coronavirus Sonipat (Haryana): Amid fears that the "Delhi Chalo' protests by farmers will lead to coronavirus spreading faster, their leaders said the "black laws" enacted at the Centre are a bigger threat than the contagion. FOREIGN FGN20 PAK-ISI-MARYAM PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz dares 'puppet' PM Imran Khan to question ISI over phone tapping Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that "puppet" Prime Minister Imran Khan should have "some courage" to question the country's top spy agency - Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) - as why it is tapping his telephone calls. By M Zulqernain FGN23 CHINA-NEPAL-WEI 'China firmly supports Nepal to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity' Beijing: China's Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe has lauded Nepal's leadership for resolutely pursuing the 'one-China' policy and offered firm support to the Himalayan country in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, the defence ministry said here on Monday. By K J M Varma