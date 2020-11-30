Left Menu
Development News Edition

Political parties intensify campaign for BTC polls in Assam

Nominees of Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), Gana Suraksha Paryty (GSP), Congress, AIUDF and independent candidates have intensified their campaign to woo voters. At a rally organised by the UPPL at Sukanjhora in Kokrajhar district on Sunday, party candidate Rabiram Brahma exuded confidence that his party will win majority seats.

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 18:35 IST
Political parties intensify campaign for BTC polls in Assam

Bike rallies, 'parivartan padayatras' and mass gatherings are being organised by political parties to reach out to people with promises of all-round development as part of the campaign for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls scheduled next month in Assam. Elections to the 40-member BTC will take place in two phases on December 7 and 10, and votes will be counted on December 12, election officials said.

Altogether 72 candidates are in the fray for the 40- member Council whose term ended on April 27, they said. Nominees of Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), Gana Suraksha Paryty (GSP), Congress, AIUDF and independent candidates have intensified their campaign to woo voters.

At a rally organised by the UPPL at Sukanjhora in Kokrajhar district on Sunday, party candidate Rabiram Brahma exuded confidence that his party will win majority seats. Addressing a rally at Gopinathpur, BPF candidate Rajib Brahma said, his party would win the elections for their development schemes, and form the government again in the BTC for the fourth time.

Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has been ruling the BTC since its first election in 2005. BTC was formed in 2003. Meetings are also being held in rural pockets as part of campaigning.

The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) administered by the BTC has four districts - Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri. For the BTC elections, the UPPL is contesting in all the 40 seats, BPF 37, GSP 35, BJP 26, Congress 13 and AIUDF 7.

The BTC polls were deferred on March 20 by the Assam State Election Commission due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The elections are being held after a fresh Bodo Accord was signed in New Delhi on January 27 by leaders of all the four factions of the NDFB, then All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) chief Pramod Boro, then BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The council is currently being administered under the supervision of Governor Jagadish Mukhi..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal: Young climate activists get Strasbourg court boost

The European Court of Human Rights is requiring a prompt response from 33 countries to an ambitious climate change case brought by six young Portuguese, a move that activists said gave heart to their cause. The court on Monday ordered the E...

UK to ban new Huawei gear installations after Sept

Wireless carriers in the UK wont be allowed to install Huawei equipment in their high-speed 5G networks after September 2021, the British government said Monday, hardening its line against the Chinese technology company. The deadline is par...

Four months respite from penalty on GST invoices without QR code

By Shailesh Yadav The government has conditionally waived the penalty provisions for business-to-consumer B2C transactions for a period of four months from December 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, for issuing invoices without mandatory dynamic ...

UP govt permits local restrictions after evaluating COVID situation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari on Monday directed district magistrates that local restrictions like night curfew can be imposed after evaluating the prevailing COVID-19 infection scenario. In a statement issued here, he said the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020