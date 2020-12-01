Goa minister calls for cabinet reshuffle

Goa Ports Minister Michael Lobo said on Tuesday that he had requested the chief minister to reshuffle the cabinet and replace inefficient members. The BJP leader was speaking to reporters after meeting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the latter's official residence at Altinho here.

A reshuffle was needed as the state would go to polls in 2022, Lobo said. "Exactly one year later, the code of conduct for the Assembly elections would be enforced," he said, adding that inefficient ministers should be replaced by those who can perform.

He did not tell the chief minister who should be axed, Lobo added. "I have requested a reshuffle, now it is the prerogative of the chief minister to decide whom to drop and whom to retain. He might even drop me if he feels I am not performing," the minister said.