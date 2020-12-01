Left Menu
'All problems sorted': TMC top brass after meeting Suvendu

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and election strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday met Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned as a minister in the West Bengal government last week, following which the party claimed that all the issues have been resolved. There was the need for a face-to-face meeting to sort out the issues.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:20 IST
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and election strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday met Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned as a minister in the West Bengal government last week, following which the party claimed that all the issues have been resolved. The meeting, which lasted for two hours, happened at a place in north Kolkata.

Senior party leaders Saugata Roy and Sudip Bandopadhyay were also present in the meeting. "The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. All the problems have been sorted out. The party is united. There was the need for a face-to-face meeting to sort out the issues. So it was done," Roy told PTI.

Adhikari, the face of the Nandigram movement that added to the political heft of Mamata Banerjee and catapulted her to power, resigned from her cabinet on Friday, setting off speculation that he may quit the ruling TMC ahead of the state assembly polls next year. He was said to be unhappy over organisational changes in the Trinamool Congress and the growing clout of Kishor and Abhishek, the nephew of the chief minister, in the decision making process of the state government.

