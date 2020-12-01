Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC tries to reach out to disgruntled MLA Silbhadra Dutta; efforts failed

Dutta said that the TMC leadership should have been more pro-active in redressing his grievances. After he declined to talk to officials of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which is looking after the party's campaign strategy, about organisational matters, the TMC's North 24 Parganas district president went to the residence of Dutta but could not meet him as he was not at home.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 23:01 IST
TMC tries to reach out to disgruntled MLA Silbhadra Dutta; efforts failed

Amid the ongoing speculation over the next move of disgruntled Trinamool Congress MLA Suvendu Adhikari, the party on Tuesday tried to reach out to another legislator Silbhadra Dutta who has expressed his desire not to fight polls, but the emissaries failed to talk to him. Dutta said that the TMC leadership should have been more pro-active in redressing his grievances.

After he declined to talk to officials of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which is looking after the party's campaign strategy, about organisational matters, the TMC's North 24 Parganas district president went to the residence of Dutta but could not meet him as he was not at home. The I-PAC is the organisation of poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

"They had come to talk to me. I told them I would not discuss organisational matters with them. It is not possible for me to take directions from a private agency on how politics or organisational work should be done," the two-time TMC MLA from Barrackpore said. "Later, our district president Jyotipriyo Mullick called me up and expressed his desire to visit my place. I said he is welcome. But I would not change my decision on not to contest polls," Dutta said.

When asked whether he had informed the leadership of his grievances, the TMC leader said that the party is aware of everything but nothing has been done to redress them. "It would have been better if the party was more pro- active in addressing the problems, instead of sitting over it," he said.

Mullick, who is also a minister in the state cabinet, went to Dutta's residence to meet him. "Both of us are friends since college days. I have come to meet my friend and discuss the issues that are bothering him," he said.

However, he failed to meet Dutta who was not present at home. Meanwhile, echoing Suvendu Adhikari who resigned as minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet on Friday, another senior TMC leader Madan Mitra said he does not have a capsule lift at his home.

"In the TMC, everybody is now sitting in the green room. Everybody is trying to remove their make-up. But I am not ungrateful. At the same time, I want to say one thing, that I don't have a capsule lift at my home," Mitra, a former minister, said. Adhikari had earlier said that he rose in political life by walking up every step and has not landed from the top in a parachute or used a lift to move upward.

It is not just Adhikari who is troubling the TMC top brass, as several other MLAs and senior leaders have also openly spoken against the leadership, something which was unthinkable even a few years ago. Many of them have directed their anger towards Prashant Kishor and his team -- hired by the party to strengthen its poll prospects.

Singur MLA Rabindranath Bhattacharya, who had also played a vital role in the anti-land acquisition movement, Coochbehar South MLA Mihir Goswami and Arambagh MLA Krishnachandra Santra have openly criticised the leadership. Goswami switched over to the BJP last week.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia deploys missiles to Pacific islands claimed by Japan

The Russian military on Tuesday announced the deployment of state-of-the-art air defense missiles to the Pacific islands claimed by Japan. Russias Eastern Military District said in a statement that the S-300V4 air defense missile systems ha...

55.47 per cent polling for MLC elections in UP

Polling stood at 55.47 per cent as voters exercised their franchise in the election for 11 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Tuesday, the state election commission here said. Voting went on from 8 am to 5 pm. The results wil...

Four killed, including baby, as car ploughs into pedestrian zone in Germany

Four people including a nine-month-old baby were killed and up to 15 injured on Tuesday when a speeding car ploughed into a pedestrian area in the western German city of Trier in what authorities said appeared to be a deliberate act. Witnes...

Ex-Karnataka minister Varthur Prakash abducted, later released, say police sources

Former Karnataka minister Varthur Prakash was allegedly abducted by eight people on November 27 but released the next day, police sources said on Tuesday. According to them, Prakash was released near Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020