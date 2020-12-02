Yellen says urgent action needed to prevent self-reinforcing economic downturn

Yellen says urgent action needed to prevent self-reinforcing economic downturnReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 00:03 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the country is facing a historic crisis from the pandemic and the subsequent economic fallout.
"It's an American tragedy and it's essential that we move with urgency. Inaction will produce a self-reinforcing downturn, causing yet more devastation," Yellen said.
