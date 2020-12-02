Left Menu
Problems of protesting farmers should be immediately resolved by govt: BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has appealed to the Central government to take immediate steps to resolve the problems faced by farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:55 IST
Problems of protesting farmers should be immediately resolved by govt: BSP
BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Nishant Ketu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has appealed to the Central government to take immediate steps to resolve the problems faced by farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi.

Speaking to ANI on the issue, BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said, "It is shameful that in this cold weather farmers are on the streets. They give food to people, give clothes to people from cotton and build houses and now they themselves are on the streets. The government should consider their contribution and resolve their problem immediately. Otherwise, if we lag behind in agriculture then the country will go in dark ages." Speaking on the issue of the farmers continuing the agitation despite repeated assurances by the government about the MSP, Bhadoria said, "Why doesn't the government give it in writing? The question is that promises are made but if they are not converted into laws then it will remain a 'jumla' (false promise)."

Raising doubts on the intentions of the government, the BSP leader said, "They should not make a false promise now otherwise it would be disastrous for the country." He further said that the main thing is that the farmer gets a fair price for their yield.

"The minimum price that was fixed should be given to them. Today they are wandering in the mandis. The mandis of grain will be gradually occupied by the capitalists. All these doubts are in their mind, it is the duty of the government to remove them," he said. Responding to the remarks made by the Canadian Prime Minister on the farmers 'movement, Bhadoria said "our farmers are the responsibility of the country and the government. We will complete it and we are confident that together we will solve this problem. There is no need for external intervention at all."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had on Tuesday expressed concern about the ongoing farmers' protest in India against three farm laws and said Ottawa has reached out to the Indian authorities to highlight the same. The farmers' organisations are agitating over the recently enacted agricultural laws. However, efforts are being made to find a solution through dialogue from the government and on 3 December, the farmer leaders have been called once again for talks. (ANI)

