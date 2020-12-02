Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden to carry Georgia after second recount-state election official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 21:11 IST
Biden to carry Georgia after second recount-state election official
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Democrat Joe Biden is headed toward victory in Georgia in the 2020 U.S. presidential election after the state's second recount, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Wednesday, rejecting false claims of fraud in the race.

"It looks like Vice President Biden will be carrying Georgia, and he is our president-elect," Raffensperger, a Republican, said at a news conference after noting that no substantial changes have been seen in a second recount demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's campaign. County election officials have until noon on Friday to finalize their vote counts, said Gabriel Sterling, who manages the Southern state's voting systems and also appeared at the news conference.

Raffensperger said multiple investigations in Georgia have found no evidence of widespread fraud, as alleged by Trump. Raffensperger, a Trump supporter, noted the findings so far in Georgia were in line with comments by Attorney General William Barr that the U.S. Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Raffensperger sharply criticized Trump for fomenting false claims. "Even after this office request that President Trump try and quell the violent rhetoric being born out of his continuing claims of winning the states where he obviously lost, he tweeted out 'expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia,'" Raffensperger said.

"This is exactly the kind of language that is at the base of a growing threat environment for election workers who are simply doing their jobs." State officials in Georgia have launched new investigations into voter registration efforts before Jan. 5 runoff elections for the state's two U.S. Senate seats, which will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the upper chamber. Republicans currently control the Senate.

Raffensperger said officials are looking into whether voting rights groups were trying to register people who have moved out of state or are deceased.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Edu Ministry sets up task force for preparing roadmap on technical education in mother tongue

The Education Ministry set up a task force on Wednesday for preparing a roadmap on imparting technical education, including engineering courses, in mother tongue, according to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The decision ...

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto tests positive for coronavirus

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the club have confirmed on Wednesday. Roberto had been enjoying a prominent role in Ronald Koemans squad before being forced off the pitch with a thigh injury d...

Religious, political groups in Leh, Kargil hold joint meeting, decide to continue talks

Representatives of two alliances of religious, political and social organisations based in Ladakhs Leh and Kargil held their first joint meeting here and said they will oppose any law that is against the interests of the people of the union...

5,600 new coronavirus cases in Maha, 111 deaths, 5,027 recover

Maharashtras COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday rose to 18,32,176 as it recorded 5,600 new infections, the state health department said. With 111 fatalities, the death toll reached 47,357, it added.As many as 5,027 patients were discharged du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020