Religious, political groups in Leh, Kargil hold joint meeting, decide to continue talks

Representatives of two alliances of religious, political and social organisations based in Ladakh's Leh and Kargil held their first joint meeting here and said they will oppose any law that is against the interests of the people of the union territory.

PTI | Kargil | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 21:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Representatives of two alliances of religious, political and social organisations based in Ladakh's Leh and Kargil held their first joint meeting here and said they will oppose any law that is against the interests of the people of the union territory. The Leh-based People's Movement for Sixth Schedule for Ladakh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) discussed various issues, including demands for full statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule, during the meet.

"We discussed threadbare all issues concerning Ladakh in the three-hour long meeting including the demand for Sixth Schedule and statehood. The meeting ended in a cordial atmosphere, and it was decided that we will oppose and fight jointly any law which is considered against the interests of the people of the region," KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai said. Karbalai said both sides presented their view points on all issues and decided to continue talks in the larger interest of Ladakh.

"We agreed on various issues but there were also difference of opinion on some issues. Such type of a meeting had taken place for the first time, and we welcome it," he said, expressing hopes that they will together usher in a new era in Ladakh. Veteran politician and former Lok Sabha MP Thupstan Chhewang, who is the leader of the People's Movement for Sixth Schedule, said, "This is most probably happening for the first time in the history of Ladakh that all segments of society from both the districts, including political and religious leaders, social activists and youth leaders, met to discuss the safeguards, security and opportunities." The meeting discussed all the issues concerning the interests of Ladakh in a conducive atmosphere, and the leaders were unanimous to fight together any move which would be against the interests of Ladakh, Chhewang said.

"We will fight together for the rights of the people of Ladakh," he added. Referring to the apex body's meeting with the Union home minister in September over its demand for inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of Constitution, Chhewang said they are yet to receive a fresh invitation from the home ministry but would like representatives of Kargil to join them in the meeting as well.

"We will like to go together but if they (people of Kargil) get a separate invitation, they can meet the home minister separately as well," he added..

