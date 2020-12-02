Centre will talk to those who take law in their hands, says AIKSCC convenor

Alleging that the central government did not invite the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) for talks here on Tuesday, the convenor of the farmers' union VM Singh has said that the government will talk to those "who take the law into their hands". "The Home Minister had said that the government [Centre] will talk to farmers who will sit in Burari. After his appeal, farmers from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh came here but the government [Centre] did not invite us for talks yesterday," Singh said on Wednesday while addressing reporters here at Burari ground, the designated site for protesting farmers.

"It shows that the government [Centre] will talk to those who take the law into their hands. Now that the government [Centre] has deceived the farmers of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there is no point in staying here in Burari (Delhi)," he added. The farmers' protest against the three agricultural sector laws passed by the central government in the last monsoon session entered the seventh day on Wednesday with demonstrations on Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi, besides the border areas.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government will hold another round of discussion with farmer leaders on Thursday in which both sides will present their views and it remains to be seen "to what extent issues can be resolved". "We will hold discussions with farmers' leaders tomorrow. They will put their side, the government will present its side. Let's see to what extent issues can be resolved," Tomar told media persons here.The minister said that the farm laws are in the interest of farmers and the reforms have been done after a long wait and the government is ready to address their concerns.

The government had held talks with farmer representatives on Tuesday. Tomar had said after the meeting that it was "good" and the farmer unions have been urged to share specific issues related to farm Acts which will be discussed during the fourth round of meeting on December 3. The farmer unions had said they had rejected the government's offer to set up a committee and will continue their protest.

Apart from Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash were also present in the meeting held with farmer leaders on Tuesday. Thousands of farmers are protesting on the Delhi border against two newly enacted farm laws - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020. They are also protesting against the recent amendment to the Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)