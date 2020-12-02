BJP's recent poll victories prove people are with PM Narendra Modi: Radha Mohan Singh
The BJP's recent victories in Bihar Assembly polls and by-elections in other states prove that the people of the country are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party's national vice president and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh said on Wednesday.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-12-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 23:36 IST
The BJP's recent victories in Bihar Assembly polls and by-elections in other states prove that the people of the country are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party's national vice president and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh said on Wednesday. It is because of the able leadership of Narendra Modi that the BJP has become a symbol of development, confidence and growth in the entire country, Singh told reporters after a meeting with the party's state unit office bearers here.
He also accused the Opposition parties of misleading farmers on the Centre's new agri marketing laws. Praising the party organisation in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said while other parties come in active mode only during elections, the UP BJP is always strong and active.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra
- Narendra Modi
- Mohan Singh
- Singh
ALSO READ
Work on to double our petroleum refining capacity in next five years: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi, Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering jointly launch RuPay card Phase-II in Bhutan via video conferencing.
Tata Steel tests coking coal samples from Russia for producing steel: CEO Narendran
Narendra S Tomar chairs IMAC meeting to consider proposals under PMKSY
PM Narendra Modi lays foundation of rural drinking water supply projects in UP's Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts via video conferencing.