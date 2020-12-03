Left Menu
9 TDP MLAs suspended for obstructing house

Nine TDP MLAs were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Assembly session on Wednesday as they raised slogans while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving a speech, speaking on the Polavaram project.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-12-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 08:50 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Nine TDP MLAs were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Assembly session on Wednesday as they raised slogans while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving a speech, speaking on the Polavaram project. Andhra Pradesh Assembly was holding a discussion on Polavaram project. At first, the Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar and Finance Minister B Rajendranath explained about the project status.

Later, leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu spoke on the matter. After that Chief Minister, YS Jaganmohan Reddy started his speech on the discussion when TDP MLAs started raising slogans, and later they went into the podium. There was uproar and at one point the Chief Minister asked the Speaker of the house to suspend the opposition MLAs and get them out of the house with marshals. Even after that, TDP MLAs continued their uproar. After a few moments, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath appealed to the chair to suspend nine MLAs of TDP following which the Speaker suspended them for the day.

The suspended MLAs are, Atchannaidu Kinjarapu, Ramanadu Nimmala, Ravi Kumar Gottipati, Balaveeranjaneya Swami Dola, Jogeswara Rao V, Ramakrishna Babu Velagapudi, Ashok Bendalam, Satyaprasad Anagani and Sambasiva Rao Yeluri. Along with the suspended MLAs, Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP MLAs also walked out of the Assembly. (ANI)

