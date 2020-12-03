France's Macron to pay tribute to former president Giscard d'Estaing

France's Macron to pay tribute to former president Giscard d'EstaingReuters | Paris | Updated: 03-12-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 14:18 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Thursday at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT) to pay tribute to former President Valery Giscard d'Estaing, his office said.
Giscard d'Estaing, who championed European integration and helped modernise French society in the 1970s, died on Wednesday at the age of 94 after contracting COVID-19.
