Gowda to attend all-party meet chaired by PM on COVID-19

"Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is attending the all-party virtual meeting on December 4 at 10:30 AM called by the Prime Minister to discuss the COVID-19 situation, including the progress on vaccines," his office said in a statement. Gowda is the member of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-12-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 20:05 IST
Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI): Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda would attend the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation on Friday. "Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is attending the all-party virtual meeting on December 4 at 10:30 AM called by the Prime Minister to discuss the COVID-19 situation, including the progress on vaccines," his office said in a statement.

Gowda is the member of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. Floor leaders of all parties from both Houses of Parliament have been called for the meeting, which would be held virtually.

This would be the second all-party meeting called by the Central government to discuss the COVID-19 situation since the outbreak of the pandemic..

