GHMC polls: TRS catches up, wins seven wards and leads in 50

The opposition BJP in Telangana on Friday seemed unable to build on its initial leads in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, with the ruling TRS putting up a quick catch-up act to possibly upset the saffron party's dreams of capturing the civic body. Ruling TRS and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM bagged seven wards each while the TRS was leading in about 50 seats and BJP in around 40, as per the latest trends following the counting of votes, polled on December 1.

The SEC said Congress bagged one ward. AIMIM was leading in another 25 seats.

The BJP's performance, if the present trend holds, leading to the saffron party possibly netting a significant number of seats, will be seen as a massive improvement against its 2016 show of winning just four seats, in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) then. The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti swept the elections four years ago, winning 99 of the 150 wards.

Ballot papers were used in the election to the 150- ward GHMC pollson Tuesday. Counting of votes began at 8 AM with postal ballots being counted first and BJP was ahead of its rivals in the postal ballot votes in about 80 wards.

The results are expected to be known in the evening in view of ballot papers being used as against the EVMs. The polling percentage was an unimpressive 46.55 percent. Out of the 74.67 lakh voters, 34.50 lakh electors exercised their franchise.

While the ruling TRS fielded candidates in all the 150 wards, BJP set up nominees in 149 of them. The Congress, AIMIM and TDP fielded candidates in 146, 51 and 106 wards respectively. The BJP seemed to invest much stake in the polls, evident by the likes of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda among others hitting the campaign trail for the party.

TRS banked on the charisma and performance of KCR, as chief minister Rao is known.PTI SJR GDK SA SS PTI PTI.