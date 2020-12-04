Left Menu
RJD to protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in support of protesting farmers

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that the party will protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Gandhi Maidan here to express support for farmer's protest against new farm laws.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:08 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to ANI on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that the party will protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Gandhi Maidan here to express support for farmer's protest against new farm laws. "Farmers should get fair prices. MSP should have been mentioned in the legislation. Everyone in the country is upset with this government," Yadav told ANI.

He accused the government of resorting to the privatisation of government companies and enterprises and alleged that they were doing trying to do the same for agriculture. "We did a demonstration on September 25 and took out tractors on the roads of Patna regarding this issue," he said.

He said steps should be taken to double the farmers' income. "We will protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue tomorrow, to express our support to our farmer brothers. Gandhiji was a supporter of farmers," he said.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Asked about the all-party meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 situation, Yadav said RJD was not invited for it despite being the single largest party of Bihar.

"It shows that the meeting is just a show-off," he said. (ANI)

