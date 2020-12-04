Left Menu
AP Legislature passes Disha Bill

Though party chief Chandrababu Naidu called the Disha Bill a fake, the Telugu Desam supported it in the Legislative Council where it is in a majority.The AP Disha Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children Bill 2020 did not contain any of the proposed clauses under which up to death penalty was sought to be made the punishment for sexual offenders During the five-day winter session, which ended on Friday, the government withdrew the AP Disha Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children Bill 2019 and introduced a new Bill in its place.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amaravati, Dec 4 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill 2020, was passed in the State Legislature on Friday. Though party chief Chandrababu Naidu called the Disha Bill a 'fake', the Telugu Desam supported it in the Legislative Council where it is in a majority.

The AP Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill 2020 did not contain any of the proposed clauses under which up to death penalty was sought to be made the punishment for sexual offenders During the five-day winter session, which ended on Friday, the government withdrew the AP Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill 2019 and introduced a new Bill in its place. Home Minister M Sucharita had moved the Bill and the Assembly hurriedly passed it by by voice vote on Thursday amid protest by the TDP and the Council completed the formality today.

The earlier Bill was sent to the Centre for approval. The AP Government proposed drastic changes in the Indian Penal Code and also the Code of Criminal Procedure, pushing for completion of investigation in sexual assault cases in seven working days and trial within 14 working days from the date of filing the charge-sheet.

Official sources said the Centre, when the Bill was sent to it for the Presidents assent, did not approve the amendments and returned the Bill to the state.

