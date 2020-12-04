Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC cadres will be skinned if they don't mend ways: Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Friday warned TMC workers to mend their ways or else they will be beaten up and skinned on streets, comments the states ruling party termed vicious and said he should be boycotted by the media and politicians.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:07 IST
TMC cadres will be skinned if they don't mend ways: Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Friday warned TMC workers to mend their ways or else they will be beaten up and "skinned" on streets, comments the state's ruling party termed "vicious" and said he should be boycotted by the media and politicians. While addressing a "Cha Chakra" (Chat over a cup of tea) on the south-west fringes of the city bordering South 24 Parganas district, Ghosh lashed out at the TMC, accusing it of trying to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh, with its cadre using slogans like "Joy Bangla".

"Joy Bangla" was a battle cry that was used by warriors of East Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 that led to the creation of Banglaesh. "TMC leaders have problems with slogans of Jai Shri Ram. They are more comfortable with slogans like 'Joy Bangla'.

This is a conspiracy by the TMC to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh. The TMC has opposed CAA with this very intention so that persecuted religious minorities...refugees can't get Indian citizenship. "We will never allow West Bengal to turn into Bangladesh," Ghosh asserted.

While referring to alleged attacks on BJP workers by the TMC, Ghosh warned activists of the state's ruling party of dire consequences if they did not mend their ways. "There's still time to mend your ways, or else you people will be beaten up in the middle of the road. I will skin them. Go, tell the local TMC leader I will strip him naked in the middle of a road and nobody will save him," Ghosh asserted.

The combative BJP leader acknowledged he did not speak like a sophisticated Bengali "bhadralok". "Yes, but I am not a coward. If my party workers are beaten up, I will beat those who have beaten them up, too." Reacting to Ghosh's comments, TMC MP Saugata Roy said the BJP leader was taking the political discourse to a "new low" every day. "We don't like to make a comment on nasty and filthy remarks made by the BJP state president. He is taking the level of state politics to a new low every day. He should be boycotted both by the media and the political class," he said.

PTI PNT SK SK.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Governor condoles death of Lakshadweep Administrator

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 PTI Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday condoled the demise ofAdministrator of Lakshadweep Dineshwar Sharma. The Governor said Sharmas contributiontowards national security would be long remembered.Sharma,...

WHO's Tedros says concerned about perception pandemic is over

Recent progress on COVID-19 vaccines is positive but the World Health Organization is concerned this has led to a growing perception that the pandemic has come to an end, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.Progre...

WHO's Ryan says vaccines will not eliminate COVID on their own

Vaccines are a major part of the battle against COVID-19 but will not on their own end the pandemic, Mike Ryan, the WHOs top emergency expert, said on Friday.We are ... seeing data emerge that protection may not be lifelong and therefore re...

Maha man drowns while clicking selfie on bridge over lake

A 24-year-old man drowned while taking a selfie on a bridge over a lake in Shivapur village in Nagpurs Umred area, police said. The incident happened on Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as Chandrapur resident Pravin Meshram, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020