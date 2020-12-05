National news schedule for Saturday, Dec 5 NATIONAL - Govt-farmers meeting and related stories - Political briefings - Coronavirus updates NCR - Farmers' protest updates - Delhi Congress' press conference at 3 pm - Coronavirus and pollution updates NORTH - Coronavirus updates - Farmers' protest updates - BJP president J P Nadda to hold talks with Uttarakhand party leaders - UP Legislative Council election results - Last phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls SOUTH - Former CM Jayalalithaa's fourth death anniversary - Central team to visit Tamil Nadu to assess damage due to rains - DMK protest in support of agitating farmers in Delhi EAST - Mohan Bhagwat to attend meeting of RSS functionaries of Bihar and Jharkhand in Patna - RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to stage dharna in support of agitating farmers in Patna WEST - Coronavirus updates - Maharashtra CM to visit ongoing Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway project ANBANB