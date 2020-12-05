Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hits Tezpur in Assam
An earthquake of a magnitude of 3.4 on the Ritcher scale hit Tezpur in Assam's Sontipur district on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.ANI | Sontipur (Assam) | Updated: 05-12-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 12:34 IST
An earthquake of a magnitude of 3.4 on the Ritcher scale hit Tezpur in Assam's Sontipur district on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The tremours took place at a depth of 10 kilometers at 10:46 am.
No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Also Read: Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi on ventilator support, health condition critical
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam