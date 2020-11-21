Left Menu
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi on ventilator support, health condition critical

The health condition of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has deteriorated and he was "critical" and on ventilator support following post-COVID complications

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 22:41 IST
Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi (Photo/Twitter/Srinivas BV). Image Credit: ANI

The health condition of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has deteriorated and he was "critical" and on ventilator support following post-COVID complications. Abhijeet Sharma, Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), said the Congress leader was on mechanical ventilation.

" Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi is on mechanical ventilation, incubated today evening on inotropic support. His condition is critical," Sharma said. Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi, MP, retweeted a journalist's tweet which had said that Tarun Gogoi's health condition is critical and there was report of multi-organ failure.

"Sharing an important update on the condition of former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi," Gaurav Gogoi said in his tweet. Tarun Gogoi had tested positive for COVID-19 in August. On October 26, he had thanked the medical team at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital including the specialists, doctors, nurses, staff, for their "excellent care for the past two months" and had said that he looked forward to continuing his recovery at home under medical supervision.

Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas B V wished Tarun Gogoi speedy recovery. "I pray for the well-being and speedy recovery of Ex Assam CM Shri Tarun Gogoiji who is currently on ventilator support after multi-organ failure. Tarun Gogoi needs our prayers," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

