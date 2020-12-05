HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION: DEL24 FARMERS-LD MEETING Ready to address all concerns: Govt to farmer unions at crucial meeting New Delhi: Seeking to break the deadlock over protests against new farm laws, the government on Saturday told representatives of agitating farmers that they are ready to address all their concerns with an open mind, sources said. DEL20 HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE-VIJ Covaxin a 2-dose anti-coronavirus vaccine, Anil Vij got only 1st dose: Union health ministry New Delhi: Covaxin is a two-dose anti-coronavirus vaccine and Haryana Health minister Anil Vij, who had volunteered for its phase-three trial, was given only the first dose, the Union Health Ministry clarified on Saturday hours after the minister announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

BOM7 MP-SCHOOLS MP schools for Classes 1 to 8 to remain shut till March 31: CM Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that schools for Classes 1 to 8 in the state will remain shut till March 31 next year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. CAL4 WB-CID-MUKUL BJP leader Mukul Roy named in supplementary chargesheet in TMC MLA murder case Kolkata: BJP national vice president Mukul Roy has been named in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the West Bengal CID in connection with the murder of TMC MLA from Krishnaganj, Satyajit Biswas, sources said.

MDS8 KL-RGCB-GOLWALKAR-OPPOSITION LDF, Cong flay Centre's decision to name RGCB's second campus after Golwalkar Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling LDF and opposition Congress in Kerala on Saturday flayed the Centre's decision to name the second campus of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology here after late RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar, alleging that the BJP was communalising everything and questioned his contribution to science. Legal: LGD4 DL-COURT-HERALD National Herald Case: Subramanian Swamy seeks summoning of documents, witnesses New Delhi: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday moved a Delhi court seeking summoning of various documents and witnesses in the National Herald case filed by him against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others.

LGD5 DL-COURT-AKBAR MeToo: Akbar did not have a sterling reputation, Ramani tells court New Delhi: Journalist Priya Ramani on Saturday told a Delhi court hearing a criminal defamation complaint filed by former union minister M J Akbar against her that he did not have a 'sterling reputation' as claimed by him. Foreign: FGN22 UK-MPS-INDIA-FARMERS UK MPs seek ministerial intervention in farmer protests in India London: A group of 36 cross-party parliamentarians have written to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking him to make representations with his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, about the impact on British Punjabis affected by the demonstrations by farmers against new agricultural reforms in India. By Aditi Khanna FGN18 TRUMP-DACA-2NDLD COURT US court orders full reinstatement of DACA to protect undocumented immigrants, including Indians Washington: Reversing the decision of the outgoing Trump administration, a federal court has ordered full reinstatement of an Obama-era programme that protects undocumented immigrants brought to the US as minors from deportation, a ruling that will help a large number of Indian migrants. By Lalit K Jha FGN19 US-BIDEN-LD INAUGURATION No 'gigantic' inaugural parade, Biden plans scaled-down ceremony to avoid spreading COVID-19 Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden has said the presidential inauguration on January 20 will not be a "gigantic" event, but something closer to what the Democratic convention was like, with a lot of virtual activity across America and an emphasis on safety due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.