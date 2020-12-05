Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAS officer on election duty for UP Legislative Council polls dies of heart attack

An IAS officer on election duty for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls in Varanasi died after suffering a heart attack, an official said on Saturday. District Magistrate, Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma said Ajay Kumar Singh 50 was deployed as an observer in the ongoing elections to teachers constituency and graduates constituency in Varanasi.Singh suffered a heart attack at around 9.30 am on Friday while on his way to the counting centre.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-12-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 17:15 IST
IAS officer on election duty for UP Legislative Council polls dies of heart attack

An IAS officer on election duty for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls in Varanasi died after suffering a heart attack, an official said on Saturday. District Magistrate, Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma said Ajay Kumar Singh (50) was deployed as an observer in the ongoing elections to teachers' constituency and graduates' constituency in Varanasi.

Singh suffered a heart attack at around 9.30 am on Friday while on his way to the counting centre. He was taken to a hospital where he died on Saturday, Sharma said. An officer of the 1998-batch, Singh was posted as a secretary in the National Integration Department and Human Rights Commission of Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow).

His wife Neena Sharma is a senior IAS officer posted as a secretary in the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department. She arrived in Varanasi on Friday. Singh was admitted to Shubham Hospital near Circuit House, the district magistrate told PTI.

"Singh's family members wanted to airlift him to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon (Haryana) on Friday evening but the doctors did not allow them to do so. On Saturday, an air ambulance was called to take him to Gurgaon but he died," Sharma said. Singh's last rites will be held in Varanasi, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of the IAS officer. CM Yogi Adityanath along with other officials observed a two-minute silence during a meeting here, state's additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi said.

Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari also condoled the demise of Singh..

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. WHO warns against pandemic complacency amid vaccine rolloutWorld Health Organization officials on Friday warned governments and citizens not to drop their guard over the COVID pandemic n...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipmentThe Brazilian farm state of Goias rolled out a pilot project on Thursday to increase productivity and take fast action again...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Amid pandemic, orders soar for Brazil robot that feeds pigs playing classical musicOrders for a Brazilian pig-feeding robot, which plays classical music while dispensing meals, soared this ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Metallic monolith pops up outside Pittsburgh candy storeSince mid-November, shining metal monoliths have suddenly appeared - and then vanished - in the strangest locations, from the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020