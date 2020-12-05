Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt patting itself for its hollow achievements: Akhilesh Yadav

Accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of patting itself for its hollow achievements, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that people were yet to see the desired results of the promises made.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 18:46 IST
UP govt patting itself for its hollow achievements: Akhilesh Yadav

Accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of "patting itself for its hollow achievements", Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that people were "yet to see the desired results of the promises made". Taking a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's move at setting up a film city in the state, he alleged that a lot of money was spent on the investors' meet but the people "did not see the MoUs signed taking shape on the ground level".

"The film city has also become a thing of entertainment in the state," Yadav said. "There is no comparison of BJP in making tall claims. Farmers, youth and all sections of society are unhappy and even after four years of this government people are yet to see the desired results of the promises made. Yet, the government is patting itself for its hollow achievements," the SP chief said in a statement.

Referring to the government's claims at job creation, he alleged that the state government was "cheating the people specially the youth by spending money on big advertisements and hiding its shortcomings through them". "The people are bearing the brunt of BJP's tricks. But now they (people) are running out of patience. People are only waiting for 2022 (Assembly polls) and they will take an account of the promises made by the BJP leaders. The youth will express their anger by voting for the cycle (Samajwadi Party symbol)," he added.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over the Samajwadi Party chief's allegation..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rath Yatra to mark two years in office of Bhupesh Baghel-govt in Chhattisgarh

On completion of the second year of the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel led government in Chhattisgarh, a Paryatan Rath chariot and bike rally will be organised at Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit from December 14 to 17. According to an official...

Goa: Zilla Panchayat polls to be held on Dec 12

The state election commission on Saturday announced that the Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa will be held on December 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 14. Speaking to reporters here, state election commissioner C...

Britain's MoD in talks to control steelmaker for nuclear submarines -Sky News

Britain is working on a plan to take control of one of Britains oldest steelmakers to secure the supply chain for the countrys nuclear submarine fleet, Sky News reported on Saturday. The Ministry of Defence MoD had enlisted Deloitte to advi...

UP becomes first state to conduct over 2 crore COVID-19 tests

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to have tested more than two crore samples for COVID-19, said Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad on Saturday. No state has conducted so many tests so far. Yesterday 1,66,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020