62% polling in 4th phase of Raj panchayat election

A voter turnout of 62 percent was recorded till 5 pm in the fourth and final phase of the election for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in Rajasthan on Saturday. Voting was held for 908 members of 46 panchayat samitis in 21 districts and their respective Zila Parishad members. In the fourth phase, 52.55 lakh people are eligible to vote and there are 7,346 polling stations, a State Election Commission spokesperson said.

He added that 62.16 percent of the votes were cast till 5 pm. The counting will be held on Tuesday at the district headquarters, the spokesperson said. About 18,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used, while more than 36,000 security personnel were deployed for smooth conduct of the elections, the spokesperson said. PTI AG HMB