Absolute conspiracy, says Mukul Roy on chargesheet in TMC MLA murder case

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy, who was named in a supplementary chargesheet filed in the TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas murder case, on Saturday termed the development as an absolute conspiracy against him.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-12-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 20:58 IST
BJP leader Mukul Roy speaking to ANI in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy, who was named in a supplementary chargesheet filed in the TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas murder case, on Saturday termed the development as an absolute conspiracy against him. "This is an absolute conspiracy. I challenge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister, to come and spell out the charges against me in public. I'll walk into jail if the public says that I can be involved in such acts," Roy told ANI here.

He said that the state government is leveling false allegations in the matter ahead of the upcoming elections. Roy was named in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) before Ranaghat court in Nadia district on Saturday in the matter. He was questioned on several occasions by the CID in connection with the case.

Mukul Roy was among four people who were named responsible for allegedly killing Biswas. However, the BJP leader had claimed that the allegations were levelled on the directions of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Biswas, who was elected from Krishnaganj in Nadia district, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Phulbari in Jalpaiguri in February 2019. The incident happened when Biswas was attending Saraswati Puja celebrations at Phulbari.

According to reports, the lawmaker was shot multiple times from a close range when he was coming down from the stage after attending the event. (ANI)

