Kerala CM slams Cong,BJP for joining hands against Left govt

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday hit out at the Opposition Congress and the BJP for joining hands against the Left Front government and said the Centre, whichcannot purchase MLAs in the state was using various investigation agencies to overthrow the state government.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 06-12-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 23:12 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday hit out at the Opposition Congress and the BJP for joining hands against the Left Front government and said the Centre, "which can not purchase MLAs in the state" was using various investigation agencies to overthrow the state government. Vijayan said at certain places the Congress and the BJP have joined hands publicly to fight against the Left candidates in the local body polls.

The chief minister was inaugurating a "Web Rally" organized by the Left Democratic Front as part of its online campaign for the upcoming local body elections. "The Central government, which knows that it cannot overthrow the Kerala government by purchasing MLAs, is using the investigation agencies for the same purpose.

The Congress and the Muslim League are encouraging the Centre," Vijayan said. He pointed out that across the state, numerous independent candidates are fighting the polls with the joint support of the Congress and the BJP.

The chief minister also asked why the Congress in the state has not uttered a single word against the BJP despite all the protests happening across the country against the saffron party. "Our state is far ahead in fighting communalism and upholding secularism.LDF has always fought communalism.

We will stand strong for what is right and our stand is not to please the communal elements. The Left is not ready to stoop to political lows for the sake of a few votes," Vijayan said. He also lashed out at the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for allegedly joining hands with the Jamaat-e-Islami-promoted Welfare Party and said the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will understand the mistake after the election.

"In all the elections, normally the opposition parties will ask the people what the government has done for them.But for this election, this question is not raised anywhere. The people very well feel the visible change experienced in the state," Vijayan said.

He said even as the whole world was reeling under COVID-19, Kerala became a model state for the country despite the financial crunch and has been providing free treatment, ration, social welfare pension, among other things. "We are not a rich state. Our coffers are not full but we are full with our commitment to the poor people of the state," Vijayan said.

The first phase of the three-tier poll, scheduled on December 8, would cover the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki, The second phase on December 10 would be held in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Wayanad while Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod would go to the polls in the third and final phase on December 14. An electorate of over 2.76 crores would exercise their franchise to elect representatives to 941-gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities, and six municipal corporations.

Counting will be on December 16. PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

