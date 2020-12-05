Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA likely to be implemented from Jan: Vijayvargiya

The Centre has passed the CAA with the honest intention of granting citizenship to persecuted refugees coming to our country from neighbouring nations, he added.Reacting to Vijayvargiyas comment, senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said that the BJP is trying to fool the people of West Bengal.

PTI | Barasat | Updated: 05-12-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 23:50 IST
CAA likely to be implemented from Jan: Vijayvargiya

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is likely to be implemented from January next year as the Centre and the saffron party are keen to grant citizenship to the large refugee population in West Bengal. The BJP national general secretary accused the TMC government of not being sympathetic to the cause of the refugees.

"We are hopeful that the process of granting citizenship to refugees under the CAA will begin from January next year," he told reporters on the sidelines of the party's 'Aar Noy Anyay' (no more injustice) campaign in North 24 Parganas district. "The Centre has passed the CAA with the honest intention of granting citizenship to persecuted refugees coming to our country from neighbouring nations," he added.

Reacting to Vijayvargiya's comment, senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said that the BJP is trying to fool the people of West Bengal. "What does the BJP mean by citizenship? If the Matuas are not citizens, how come they voted in assembly and parliamentary polls year after year? The BJP should stop fooling the people of West Bengal," he said.

The Matuas, originally hailing from East Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh), started migrating to West Bengal in the 1950s, mostly due to religious persecution. The community, with an estimated population of 30 lakh in the state, influences results in at least four Lok Sabha seats and 30-40 assembly constituencies in Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas districts.

A section of state BJP leadership is apprehensive that the delay and confusion over CAA implementation might turn refugee voters, especially the Matua community, against BJP in the 2021 assembly elections due in April-May next year. The community had voted hands down in favour of the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, party sources said.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi refugees who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

EU chief says trade talks with Britain to resume Sunday

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday after a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that trade negotiators will resume talks on Sunday.Differences remain. No agreement feasible if these are not r...

Centre has no data to back claims on women empowerment: Bengal minister

The Centre spends money on its propaganda on women empowerment but have no data to back the claims made in the advertisements, as women in BJP-ruled states continue to remain unsafe, West Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Shashi Panja c...

France reports fall in daily COVID hospital deaths on Saturday

French health authorities reported a further fall in daily hospital deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday and said the total number of hospital admissions due to the disease had also declined over the past 24 hours. There were 12,923 new confirm...

Motor racing-Bottas on pole with Russell alongside at Sakhir

Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the Sakhir Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate George Russell, standing in for the absent Lewis Hamilton, securing the front-row lockout.Red Bulls Max Verstappen qualified third for Sunday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020