Mayawati pays tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary

BSP president Mayawati on Sunday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary and recalled his efforts to establish an egalitarian social system. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956. He was the first law minister of India.

In a series of tweets and a release, Mayawati said Ambedkar worked hard all his life to establish an egalitarian social system and faced all sorts of struggles for it. She hailed his role in drafting the Constitution.

The BSP president also hit out at the opposition for questioning the various projects constructed in the name of Ambedkar when her party was in power in Uttar Pradesh. She said the projects were a small gesture for his contributions.

Mayawati described the Bahujan Samaj Party as the "sole representative party" of the humanitarian movement of Ambedkar..