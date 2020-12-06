Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka Assembly's winter session from Dec 7 likely to be stormy

The winter session of the Karnataka Assembly starting here Monday is likely to be a stormy affair amid speculations that the ruling BJP might introduce bills against cow slaughter and love jihad. The House will also debate on the subject of One Nation, One Election on December 14 and 15, making it the first legislative Assembly to do so, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-12-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 18:56 IST
Karnataka Assembly's winter session from Dec 7 likely to be stormy

The winter session of the Karnataka Assembly starting here Monday is likely to be a stormy affair amid speculations that the ruling BJP might introduce bills against cow slaughter and "love jihad." The House will also debate on the subject of 'One Nation, One Election' on December 14 and 15, making it the first legislative Assembly to do so, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said. While Congress has announced it will resist any move by the government against inter-faith marriages and cow slaughter, the BJP would try to corner its rival by raising the recent attacks on Bajrang Dal activists in Shivamogga and the alleged role of the opposition party in the Bengaluru violence in August.

The BJP may also rake up the multi crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) investment scam in which a former Congress MLA was arrested by the CBI recently. On Saturday, the BJP's Karnataka state executive had adopted resolutions for the passage and implementation of legislations against inter-faith marriages and cow slaughter in the state.

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan has already indicated that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the the state legislature session starting from December 7. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said the state will have a law against "love jihad", and that officials have been directed to gather information on an ordinance promulgated in Uttar Pradesh in this regard.

"Love jihad" is a coinage used by right wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love. Further, the controversial Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) and Development Amendment bill and the Karnataka Land Reforms amendment bill, pending in the legislative council for clearance, may be debated again.

The bills could not be cleared in the monsoon session as the ruling BJP does not have adequate numbers in the upper house despite emerging as the single largest in the council after winning four MLC seats in the recent election. The BJP has 31 seats, Congress-- 28, JD(S) -- 14 and one independent in the legislative council.

The Congress may also rake up the the delay in cabinet expansion and the alleged suicide attempt by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's political secretary N R Santosh. Speaker Kageri said all precautionary measures have been taken in view of COVID-19 for the ensuing session.

As done last time, wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing would be made mandatory, he said. Wherever social distancing was not possible, fibre sheets have been put up, he told reporters.

He said more than 10 bills will be taken up for discussion in the session. Further, the House will discuss 'One Nation, One Election' on December 14 and 15, the last two days of the session, Kageri said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently said 'One Nation, One Election', was the need of India as polls taking place every few months impact development works. Meanwhile, Congress leader Siddaramiah held discussions with his party MLAs regarding the session starting tomorrow.

PTI GMS SA APR ROH ROH.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

TMC govt opposing Centre's farm laws despite enacting similar legislation in Bengal: Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed on Sunday that the Mamata Banerjee dispensation, which is vehemently opposing the Centres farm laws, has passed a similar legislation in Bengal to give farmers the right to sell pr...

Maharashtra records 4,757 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 18,52,266; death toll goes up by 40 to 47,734: Health department.

Maharashtra records 4,757 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 18,52,266 death toll goes up by 40 to 47,734 Health department....

SAD appeals to Punjabis to support Bharat Bandh call on Dec 8

Chandigarh, Dec 6 PTI SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday appealed to Punjabis to support the Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by farmer unions against the new farm laws. Badal also said his party would work assiduously alongside the p...

Frothing in Yamna: CPCB asks agencies of Delhi, UP, Haryana to ensure treatment of sewage

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB on Sunday expressed concern over the growing pollution and frothing in Yamuna and asked the agencies concerned in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure no sewage is discharged into the river. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020