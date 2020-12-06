Bengal BJP MP faces party workers' ire for not visiting part of constituency since LS polls
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee faced protests from a section of party workers on Sunday for allegedly not visiting Polba area in her Hooghly constituency in West Bengal since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-12-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 19:17 IST
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee faced protests from a section of party workers on Sunday for allegedly not visiting Polba area in her Hooghly constituency in West Bengal since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The agitated workers expressed their ire during a party meeting in the area.
Chatterjee, who pacified the BJP activists, later said, "Such disputes occur in a family and get resolved." "I have been constantly visiting various areas in my constituency since last year's elections. I am a grassroots- level political worker," she said. An agitated BJP activist said that trouble began when one of the workers could not initially meet the MP due to security reasons.
"We had been waiting for days to communicate certain issues to her but did not get a chance. She hadn't visited our area since the 2019 elections. Today, we decided we should seek an audience with Locket di," she added..
