Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal BJP MP faces party workers' ire for not visiting part of constituency since LS polls

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee faced protests from a section of party workers on Sunday for allegedly not visiting Polba area in her Hooghly constituency in West Bengal since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-12-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 19:17 IST
Bengal BJP MP faces party workers' ire for not visiting part of constituency since LS polls

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee faced protests from a section of party workers on Sunday for allegedly not visiting Polba area in her Hooghly constituency in West Bengal since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The agitated workers expressed their ire during a party meeting in the area.

Chatterjee, who pacified the BJP activists, later said, "Such disputes occur in a family and get resolved." "I have been constantly visiting various areas in my constituency since last year's elections. I am a grassroots- level political worker," she said. An agitated BJP activist said that trouble began when one of the workers could not initially meet the MP due to security reasons.

"We had been waiting for days to communicate certain issues to her but did not get a chance. She hadn't visited our area since the 2019 elections. Today, we decided we should seek an audience with Locket di," she added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

TMC govt opposing Centre's farm laws despite enacting similar legislation in Bengal: Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed on Sunday that the Mamata Banerjee dispensation, which is vehemently opposing the Centres farm laws, has passed a similar legislation in Bengal to give farmers the right to sell pr...

Maharashtra records 4,757 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 18,52,266; death toll goes up by 40 to 47,734: Health department.

Maharashtra records 4,757 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 18,52,266 death toll goes up by 40 to 47,734 Health department....

SAD appeals to Punjabis to support Bharat Bandh call on Dec 8

Chandigarh, Dec 6 PTI SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday appealed to Punjabis to support the Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by farmer unions against the new farm laws. Badal also said his party would work assiduously alongside the p...

Frothing in Yamna: CPCB asks agencies of Delhi, UP, Haryana to ensure treatment of sewage

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB on Sunday expressed concern over the growing pollution and frothing in Yamuna and asked the agencies concerned in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure no sewage is discharged into the river. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020