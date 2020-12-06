Left Menu
Tough anti-cow slaughter law in K'taka on the cards: Minister

Chauhans statement comes ahead of the state Legislature session starting from Monday, where the anti-cow slaughter Bill would be tabled.We are going to table a tough anti-cow slaughter Bill in the Assembly session...

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-12-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 22:12 IST
Karnataka's anti-cow slaughter law would be a strong one and stringent provisions in the legislation enacted in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat would be incorporated, state Minister Prabhu Chauhan said on Sunday. Chauhan's statement comes ahead of the state Legislature session starting from Monday, where the anti-cow slaughter Bill would be tabled.

"We are going to table a tough anti-cow slaughter Bill in the Assembly session... the B S Yediyurappa-led government is committed to implementing the law as mentioned in the election manifesto," the Minister, who holds the Animal Husbandry, Hajj and Waqf portfolios, said in a statement. On the proposed Bill, Chauhan said a study was carried out by visiting Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, which have implemented the anti-cow slaughter law, to make the legislation in Karnataka strong.

Once the ban on cow slaughter is implemented, a study would be conducted to find out the various schemes related to cows by visiting various places in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, the Minister added. According to Chauhan, the law formulated to ban cow slaughter had been passed by both houses of Parliament and sent to the President in 2010 but was returned suggesting some changes.

However, the Congress government in Karnataka withdrew the revised law and continued with the old one. The BJP in its manifesto ahead of the 2018 assembly election had promised prohibition of cow slaughter.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

