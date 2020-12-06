Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata to address rally in disgruntled TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari's bastion on Monday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived here on Sunday to address a public rally on December 7 in East Midnapore district, the bastion of disgruntled TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari.

PTI | Midnapore | Updated: 06-12-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 23:39 IST
Mamata to address rally in disgruntled TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari's bastion on Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived here on Sunday to address a public rally on December 7 in East Midnapore district, the bastion of disgruntled TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari. Banerjee had issued a stern warning against "anti- party activities" and asked TMC leaders in touch with the opposition to quit the ruling party.

The party supremo had also asked East Midnapore TMC president Sisir Adhikari, who is also Suvendu's father and an MP, to rein in anti-party activities. Banerjee will hold the rally at the Midnapore College Ground here at a time when the rift between the TMC and Suvendu Adhikari widened with the party describing the rapprochement efforts as a "closed chapter" and the disgruntled leader taking potshots at its top brass.

Adhikari had resigned from the state cabinet last week and was seen on Thursday holding a rally without the party's banners and flags at Garbeta in West Midnapore district. The TMC top brass has decided not to take any further initiative to convince Adhikari to remain in the party or address his grievances.

Following the developments, Banerjee held a virtual meeting with the party leadership on Friday where she announced that she would be visiting various districts and holding rallies as a precursor to the election campaign. The TMC chief will address a rally at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district on December 9, and from December 14, she will be on a two-day visit to North Bengal, an area where the BJP had made deep inroads during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are due in April-May next year..

TRENDING

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Britain gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this week

PLI scheme well timed, to fuel manufacturing ecosystem for telecom, networking products: Qualcomm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Romania's PM Orban says centrists win parliament election

Romanias ruling centrist National Liberal Party PNL is the winner of the Dec. 6 parliamentary election, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday.The PNL thinks it is the winner of this election, Orban said immediately after the exit poll...

Hyderabad's Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan wins national crossword contest

The team of V Krishna Sai Gayatri and Nellore Dharshita from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Hyderabad, on Sunday won the grand finale of the 8th edition of the annual national inter-school CCCC Cryptic Crossword Contest CCCC 2020. The team of Shas...

Romanian Liberals and Social Democrats tied in general election-exit polls

Romanias ruling Liberals PNL and the leftist Social Democrats PSD appeared tied for first place in a general election on Sunday with 29.0 and 30.5, an exit poll showed, in a vote pivotal for the countrys future in the European mainstream.Th...

Odisha jail inmates to watch movie on Sundays

Jail inmates in Odisha will soon get an opportunity to watch patriotic and motivational movies on Sundays besides enjoying soothing music in their cells every day, officials said. The facilities are being provided to prisoners as part of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020