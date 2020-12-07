Left Menu
OBC Morcha National President, BJP, K. Laxman has said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on its way to form the government in Hyderabad after the win in Dubbak and the results in the GHMC elections.

BJP on its way to form govt in Telangana, says K Laxman
OBC Morcha National President, BJP, K. Laxman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

OBC Morcha National President, BJP, K. Laxman has said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on its way to form the government in Hyderabad after the win in Dubbak and the results in the GHMC elections. "We hoped for the betterment of the people of Hyderabad and so have addressed various issues during the election campaign while the TRS kept on blaming the centre for the mistakes that TRS has done. BJP is on its way to form the government in Hyderabad after the win in Dubbak and the result in the GHMC elections," said Laxman.

"After the BJP came into power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many milestones have been set up by the BJP government by taking very wise decisions for the wellbeing of the citizen of this country. With its works, BJP has been setting up various landmarks and has been winning the appreciation of the people. And even in the recent Dubbak by-elections here in Telangana state, the people have given a befitting reply to the TRS party by voting for BJP and even in the recent GHMC election, the people have responded in the same way," he added. "The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has failed to keep its promises made to the people of Hyderabad. Fed up with the TRS and AIMIM rule in Hyderabad, the people have come forward to teach them a lesson. That is why TRS has lost in main divisions in the recent GHMC elections," he said.

Further speaking K. Laxman said that that the veteran actress and politician Vijayashanthi will join BJP in the presence of JP Nadda, the BJP national president. He further said that BJP welcomes any leader who is willing to join and does not force anyone to join BJP. (ANI)

