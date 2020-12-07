Left Menu
Development News Edition

I stand with my party and farmers, says Sunny Deol on protests

BJP MP and actor Sunny Deol says he believes the government at the Centre always thinks about the betterment of farmers and hopes the party will ensure the right outcome after talks with farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-12-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 11:07 IST
I stand with my party and farmers, says Sunny Deol on protests

BJP MP and actor Sunny Deol says he believes the government at the Centre always thinks about the betterment of farmers and hopes the party will ensure the right outcome after talks with farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have gathered at various border points of Delhi since November 26 as part of their protest against the BJP-led central government farm laws.

The protesting farmers are worried the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector. Deol on Sunday evening issued a statement on his Twitter handle in Hindi, saying the matter is between the farmers and government, but there are people who are trying to gain something out of the agitation. "I know that many people want to take advantage of the situation and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda. "I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers," the BJP MP from Gurdaspur said in a statement.

The 64-year-old actor also distanced himself from Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu's stance on the farmers protest, saying he has nothing to do with the latter's comments. "Deep Sidhu, who was with me during the election has not been with me for a long time and whatever he is speaking, he is saying on his own. I am in no way related to his activities," Deol added. The farmers, who have called for a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, fear the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Last week, Deol tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district and is recovering well. He had undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai and was recuperating in Manali.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Commerce and Industry, AYUSH ministries to work jointly to boost export of AYUSH products

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of AYUSH have decided to work together to set up an Export Promotion Council to boost export of AYUSH products, according to an official statement on Sunday. The decision was taken rece...

SC allows Centre to go ahead with foundation stone laying ceremony for Central Vista project

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre to go ahead with the proposed foundation stone laying ceremony for the Central Vista project after the government assured it that no construction or demolition work would be done till the apex ...

SC refuses to quash FIRs against news anchor Amish Devgan for his alleged defamatory comment against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

SC refuses to quash FIRs against news anchor Amish Devgan for his alleged defamatory comment against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti....

VE Commercial Vehicles starts production at new truck plant at Bhopal

VE Commercial Vehicles VECV, a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, has started commercial operations at its new truck manufacturing unit at Bagroda in Bhopal, making it the companys eighth facility in Madhya Pradesh. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020