Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP activists clash with police during protest rally in north Bengal

BJP workers on Monday fought a pitched battle with the police in north Bengal, as they were stopped from moving past barricades at two points near branch secretariat Uttarkanya here during their rally in protest against TMC dispensations misrule.

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 07-12-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 15:26 IST
BJP activists clash with police during protest rally in north Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BJP workers on Monday fought a pitched battle with the police in north Bengal, as they were stopped from moving past barricades at two points near branch secretariat 'Uttarkanya' here during their rally in protest against TMC dispensation's "misrule". The activists, as part of the 'Uttarkanya Abhijan' called by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), took out two protest marches, alleging that the state government has not fulfilled the promises made to the people of north Bengal, and benefits of the welfare schemes launched by the ruling dispensation has failed to reach common man.

The police used water cannons and burst tear gas shells to stop the BJP workers from moving ahead, and were pelted with stones by the protesters in return. Some activists had even set fire to the bamboo barricades set up in the area.

The party's state president, Dilip Ghosh, who led a rally to Fulbari Bazar -- one of the two points approaching the secretariat building -- said the government was "using coercion" as it was scared of BJP's rise in Bengal. Ghosh accused the local administration of setting up "a virtual island in Siliguri town by putting up multiple barricades in places to foil a democratic movement." A second rally, led by party national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJYM national unit president Tejaswi Surya, broke the first two layers of the police cordon near Tinbatti more -- about 1 km from Uttarkanya -- but could not past the third.

According to BJP sources, Vijayvargiya and Surya had to be escorted to their vehicles by their personal security guards..

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

EU weighs up sanctions against Turkey in east Med gas dispute

European Union foreign ministers evaluated grounds on Monday for sanctions against Turkey over a Mediterranean gas dispute before the blocs leaders decide at a summit on Dec. 10-11 whether to make good on their threat to impose punitive mea...

TNAU bounces to 8th spot in ICAR ranking

Coimbatore, Dec 7 PTI Tamil Nadu Agricultural University TNAU secured 8th rank in the ICAR Indian Council for Agricultural Research ranking for the year 2019 by bouncing back from 33rd position the previous year. The university attained 8th...

Chahal equals Bumrah's tally, Dhawan becomes 3rd highest run-scorer in T20Is

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became Indias joint-highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game after equalling pacer Jasprit Bumrahs tally on Sunday. Chahal achieved the feat in the second T20I against Australia when he dismissed the ...

Bombay HC sets aside order rejecting ED custody of Amit Chandole

The Bombay High Court on Monday set aside an order of a special PMLA court, which had rejected the Enforcement Directorate custody of Amit Chandole in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The High Court had also directed the sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020