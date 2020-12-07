Left Menu
Centre will be responsible for any inconvenience to people during Bandh: Cong

The Congress and several other Opposition parties have supported the Bharat Bandh call.Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar said the farmers were justified in opposing what he alleged was corporatisation of agriculture and urged all sections of people and political parties to support the Bharat Bandh, blaming the government for bringing the Matters to such a pass.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 15:53 IST
The Congress Monday said the Centre would be responsible for any inconvenience caused to people during the ''Bharat Bandh'' called on December 8 by farmers protesting against the three recently enacted agri-marketing laws. The Congress and several other Opposition parties have supported the 'Bharat Bandh' call.

Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar said the farmers were justified in opposing what he alleged was "corporatisation of agriculture" and urged all sections of people and political parties to support the Bharat Bandh, blaming the government for bringing the Matters to such a pass. "The Modi government is squarely responsible for the current situation and it would be responsible for any in inconvenience caused to the public during the Bandh tomorrow," he told reporters at a press conference here.

Jakhar accused the government of following the US model in acting as a "lobbyist" for corporates. "Please do not follow America. The government should not become a lobbyist for the corporate. Corporatising agriculture is not acceptable. The Prime Minister should take note of it," he said.

Jakhar also said the intent of the government behind bringing the three laws is "suspect" and accused the ruling dispensation of "misleading" the country on the three legislations. The Congress leader reiterated his party's demand to call a special session of Parliament to discuss the matter afresh and repeal the three farm laws. The Congress and several other opposition parties have supported the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the protesting farmers who have been demanding the new laws be abolished.

