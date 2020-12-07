Urge citizens of India to support BJP's 'pro-democracy movement' in West Bengal: Tejasvi Surya

Left Menu
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya on Monday urged the citizens of India to support the pro-democracy movement of his party against the "dictatorial" regime by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:11 IST
BJP MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya speaking to reporters in Siliguri on Monday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya on Monday urged the citizens of India to support the pro-democracy movement of his party against the "dictatorial" regime by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal Police used tear gas shells and water cannon on BJYM workers who were protesting against the West Bengal government at Tinbatti in Siliguri district on Monday.

Surya told reporters, "Today we were conducting a peaceful protest against the dictatorial regime of Mamata Banerjee government. Mamata Banerjee's police and TMC 'goondas' attacked our party workers. Every day in West Bengal, murder of democracy is taking place." "I request the citizens of India, including the so-called Constitutionalists to raise their voice and support the pro-democracy movement of BJP against the dictatorial regime of Mamata Banerjee. We will not rest till we uproot this dictatorial regime," he added.

Surya later tweeted: "Ulen Roy, a senior BJP worker, has succumbed to splinter injuries caused by the country bombs that Mamata's police threw." Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary and in-charge for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya who was also present at the protest venue told reporters, "Today BJYM was protesting peacefully in a democratic manner in the northern part of West Bengal under the leadership of Tejasvi Surya and Soumitra Khan. But the Mamata Banerjee government used its police to kill democracy. They used tear gas and lathi charged on the party workers, which included women. Even some TMC 'goondas' attacked our party workers."

"We have the video of the police using bombs against our workers. Could the police be expected to conduct such an action in a democracy? We will not rest till we uproot the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal. We are not going to be scared of bombs and these tactics of Mamata Banerjee," he added. Vijayvargiya further said: "We are ready to sacrifice our lives for saving democracy. Several of our party workers are injured. In West Bengal, it is necessary to impose President's Rule. One can understand the politicisation of police but the criminalisation of politics is beyond tolerance."

West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, "We have started the Uttar Kanya movement for bringing attention to the problems faced by people of the northern part of West Bengal. The entire Siliguri has been barricaded by police. People are finding it difficult to access healthcare and essential services in the wake of this increased governmental action." Meanwhile, West Bengal Police alleged that "serious acts of violence" were committed by supporters of a political party during their protest in Siliguri.

The WB Police issued a statement in which it said, "Today in Siliguri, serious acts of violence committed by supporters of a political party during their protest. Only water cannons and tear gas used to disperse a violent crowd. Death of a person has been reported. The actual cause of death will be known only after postmortem." West Bengal is due to go for state Assembly polls in mid-2021. (ANI)

