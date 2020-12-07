Left Menu
On Armed Forces Flag Day, PM Modi urges people to contribute for their welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the Armed Forces Flag Day on Monday that this is a day to express gratitude to the armed forces and their families. India is proud of their heroic service and selfless sacrifice, he said in a tweet and urged people to contribute towards the welfare of the forces.This gesture will help so many of brave personnel and their families, he said.

Updated: 07-12-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the Armed Forces Flag Day on Monday that this is a day to express gratitude to the armed forces and their families. India is proud of their heroic service and selfless sacrifice, he said in a tweet and urged people to contribute towards the welfare of the forces.

This gesture will help so many of brave personnel and their families, he said. Since 1949, December 7 is observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country to honour martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fought and continue to fight on the borders, according to the MyGov official website.

