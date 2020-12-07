Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president to replace economy minister with close ally

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday nominated his former campaign chief Tatiana Clouthier to replace Graciela Marquez in the post of economy minister, the latest change to his team in charge of driving investment. Clouthier, a federal congresswoman and scion of a notable political family, played a key role in Lopez Obrador's 2018 election campaign but initially opted not to form part of the federal government when he took office in December that year.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:14 IST
Mexican president to replace economy minister with close ally
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday nominated his former campaign chief Tatiana Clouthier to replace Graciela Marquez in the post of economy minister, the latest change to his team in charge of driving investment.

Clouthier, a federal congresswoman and scion of a notable political family, played a key role in Lopez Obrador's 2018 election campaign but initially opted not to form part of the federal government when he took office in December that year. Clouthier's late father Manuel was presidential candidate for the center-right National Action Party (PAN) in 1988 and the Sinaloa-based family for years had strong ties with what was the main opposition party in Mexico.

Tatiana Clouthier split from the party in the 2000s, making a name for herself as an independent member of the opposition, and entered the lower house on the ticket of Lopez Obrador's leftist National Regeneration Movement. A longtime resident of the northern business hub of Monterrey, Clouthier has been a strong advocate for the use of renewable energy, a policy area which some on the Mexican left feel has been neglected by Lopez Obrador's government.

One person familiar with the administration's thinking said Lopez Obrador was eager to replace Marquez with a figure better able to communicate his message that his government was breaking the nexus of political corruption with business power in Mexico. Lopez Obrador paid tribute to Marquez, an academic who was new to politics which she took office. Marquez would move to the board of Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI, he said.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby League-Ex-England captain Sinfield raises over 1 mln pounds in 7-day marathon challenge

Former Leeds Rhinos and England captain Kevin Sinfield has completed seven marathons in seven days to raise over 1 million pounds 1.3 million in support of the Motor Neurone Disease Association and his former team mate Rob Burrow, who suffe...

Honduras says U.S. agrees to prolong Honduran migration accord

Washington has agreed to prolong temporary migration protections for Hondurans living in the United States following two devastating hurricanes that battered their country last month, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Monday...

This lockdown won't get Germany through the winter - Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues on Monday that existing lockdown measures in place in Germany would not be sufficient to get the country through the winter, participants at the meeting said. Relying on hope wont help us, she ...

Poland's PKN Orlen to buy media company Polska Press

Polish refiner PKN Orlen is buying media company Polska Press, its chief executive said on Monday, shifting control of numerous regional newspapers to a state-owned company from its German owner.Warsaws ruling nationalist Law and Justice Pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020