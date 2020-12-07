Mexican president to replace economy minister with close ally

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday nominated his former campaign chief Tatiana Clouthier to replace Graciela Marquez in the post of economy minister, the latest change to his team in charge of driving investment.

Clouthier, a federal congresswoman and scion of a notable political family, played a key role in Lopez Obrador's 2018 election campaign but initially opted not to form part of the federal government when he took office in December that year. Clouthier's late father Manuel was presidential candidate for the center-right National Action Party (PAN) in 1988 and the Sinaloa-based family for years had strong ties with what was the main opposition party in Mexico.

Tatiana Clouthier split from the party in the 2000s, making a name for herself as an independent member of the opposition, and entered the lower house on the ticket of Lopez Obrador's leftist National Regeneration Movement. A longtime resident of the northern business hub of Monterrey, Clouthier has been a strong advocate for the use of renewable energy, a policy area which some on the Mexican left feel has been neglected by Lopez Obrador's government.

One person familiar with the administration's thinking said Lopez Obrador was eager to replace Marquez with a figure better able to communicate his message that his government was breaking the nexus of political corruption with business power in Mexico. Lopez Obrador paid tribute to Marquez, an academic who was new to politics which she took office. Marquez would move to the board of Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI, he said.