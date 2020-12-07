Some parties trying to spoil atmosphere for reforms in agriculture sector through laws: UP CM
ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that some political parties in the country are trying to spoil the atmosphere for reforms in the agriculture sector through laws. Speaking to reporters, Adityanath said, "With respect to farm bills on reform in the agriculture sector by Central government, some political parties are trying to spoil the atmosphere, especially the present stand taken by them on model APMC Act. This shows their double standards."
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the minimum support price (MSP) and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act and also urged citizens to support the protests led by farmers. "Farmers of Bihar are in a lot of trouble without MSP-APMC and now the PM has pushed the entire country into this well. In this situation, it is the duty of every citizen to stand with farmers," read Gandhi's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.
Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
