Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some parties trying to spoil atmosphere for reforms in agriculture sector through laws: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that some political parties in the country are trying to spoil the atmosphere for reforms in the agriculture sector through laws.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:53 IST
Some parties trying to spoil atmosphere for reforms in agriculture sector through laws: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking to reporters on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that some political parties in the country are trying to spoil the atmosphere for reforms in the agriculture sector through laws. Speaking to reporters, Adityanath said, "With respect to farm bills on reform in the agriculture sector by Central government, some political parties are trying to spoil the atmosphere, especially the present stand taken by them on model APMC Act. This shows their double standards."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the minimum support price (MSP) and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act and also urged citizens to support the protests led by farmers. "Farmers of Bihar are in a lot of trouble without MSP-APMC and now the PM has pushed the entire country into this well. In this situation, it is the duty of every citizen to stand with farmers," read Gandhi's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Canada set to receive first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine before end of year

Canada will get up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December, assuming it is approved by the health ministry, the government said on Monday.Canadian regulators are due make an approval decision on the vacci...

Irish court grants Norwegian Air creditor protection

Irelands High Court on Monday granted creditor protection to Norwegian Air and its Irish subsidiaries, allowing the Oslo-based airline more time to restructure its massive debt.Norwegian last month asked the court to begin a so-called exami...

Jamshedpur striker Valskis' brace sinks ATK Mohun Bagan

Nerijus Valskis struck a brilliant brace as Jamshedpur FC handed ATK Mohun Bagan their first defeat of the season in the Indian Super League here on Monday. The 2-1 win was the first for Jamshedpur FC from four matches. ATK Mohun Bagan also...

COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 86 new cases in Chandigarh

Two more deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh pushed the toll to 293 while 86 new cases took the infection count to 18,113 on Monday, official data showed. There are 921 active cases as of now in the Union territory, according to a medical ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020